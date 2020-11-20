Police: Mother abandoned sick baby on stranger’s doorstep

(WHDH) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after she reportedly abandoned her son on a stranger’s doorstep because he was sick and she could no longer care for him.

Melissa Kelley, 33, of Astor, Florida, has been charged with unlawful desertion of a child and child neglect, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Kelley left her son at Patricia Tillman’s home in Deltona because she claimed the infant had scabies, a police report obtained by the newspaper indicated. Before running off, she allegedly told the woman that the child’s father would pick him up.

Tillman, who later learned that the baby’s father was her daughter’s boyfriend, reportedly told investigators that the child had a soiled diaper and just a half a can of powdered formula.

Kelley was arrested late Sunday and booked into the Lake County Jail.

She is being held on $2,000 bail.

