Police: Mother and child struck, seriously injured by car in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and child suffered serious injuries Thursday night when they were struck by a car in Peabody, officials said.

Troopers responding to the area of Washington Street for a reported pedestrian crash found a 4-year-old boy and his mother in the road, according to police.

The mother, identified as 48-year-old owner of Marly Cleaning Services, was picking her son up from daycare when the accident occurred.

Both were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

“They got thrown probably 15, 20 feet,” one witness said. “It wasn’t pretty.”

The driver stayed on scene. Several people nearby ran outside to help. He said he is devastated and wants to know how they are doing.

“I saw a little kid and his mom on the ground and then a bunch of people surrounding them,” one woman said. “I came out to help, and the cops came very quickly and EMS came quickly and they did a great job.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed several emergency vehicles in the area.

A collision reconstruction team and crime scene unit were notified.

An investigation is ongoing.