Police: Mother and child struck, seriously injured by car in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and child suffered serious injuries Thursday night when they were struck by a car in Peabody, officials said.

Troopers responding to the area of Washington Street for a reported pedestrian crash found a 4-year-old girl and her mother in the road, according to police.

Both were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The driver stayed on scene.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several emergency vehicles in the area.

A collision reconstruction team and crime scene unit have been notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

MSP Collision reconstruction and crime scene units responding to Washington St., Peabody to assist local police with investigation into pedestrian crash. Victims are two children with serious injuries. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2018

