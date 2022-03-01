MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old mother was arrested Tuesday weeks after her children were found in a bedroom surrounded by uncapped needles in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Tiffany Albert is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of reckless conduct and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Manchester police.

Officers responded to a report of a child needing medical attention on West Street around 5:10 a.m. on Feb. 10; however, no one answered the door, police said.

Officers could hear a child inside and due to the concern for the child, they breached the door, police added.

Inside officers say they found 33-year-old Raymond Punturieri, of Manchester, sitting on a bed with two young children.

More than 100 needles were also reportedly found in the bedroom, including many that were uncapped.

“The needles were scattered on the night stand and floor, and a few were even on the bed where the children were laying,” the department wrote in a news release.

Punturieri was arrested and the children were taken to the hospital.

He is facing charges including two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest. He also reportedly had an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Police say they later made contact with Albert and learned that she had left the apartment about six hours before officers arrived.

A further investigation led to her arrest on Tuesday.

