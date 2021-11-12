TULSA, Okla. (WHDH) — A mother was arrested and her children removed from her custody following a three-hour standoff with police in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday.

Officers responding to a call from a Department of Human Services employee who had been sent to remove Allison Parker’s two children from her home found Parker speeding away in a car with her children, police told KOKI.

The DHS employee reportedly told police that prior to their arrival, Parker had driven through several lawns and almost hit a car.

She also allegedly reached speeds of 60 mph inside a 25 mph zone.

Officers put down a spike strip, which caused one of Parker’s car tires to go flat, police said.

She continued to drive back home, where she remained in her car for several hours, police added.

Officers eventually broke a window and pulled the children out of the car before removing Parker, who had been praying in the backseat, police continued.

She faces two counts of child endangerment, as well as charges of eluding and endangering others, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice.

