Police: Mother, boyfriend facing manslaughter charge after toddler drowned while they slept

(WHDH) — A mother and her boyfriend are both facing a charge of manslaughter after a toddler drowned in a pool at their home while they slept, officials said.

Amanda Paige Davis, 30, and Charner Leon Williams IV, 30, both of Titusville, Florida, were arrested Saturday for aggravated manslaughter of a child in connection with the death of a 23-month-old girl, according the Titusville Police Department.

The toddler, who police identified as Athena Blevins, was said to be found unresponsive in the pool by the couple’s roommate around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics transported the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Davis and Williams didn’t wake up until the paramedics arrived at their home on Knox McRae Drive, according to police.

A search of their home reportedly yielded a “myriad of paraphernalia consistent with illegal drug use” that was easily accessible to the toddler.

The couple had also not taken any safety steps at their home to prevent the toddler from accessing the pool and the roadway, investigators noted.

As of Monday, Davis and Williams were being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

