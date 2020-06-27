Police: Mother facing charges after leaving 1-year-old in hot car at Milton park

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she left her 1-year-old in a parked car with the heater on at a Milton park on Saturday.

A state trooper patrolling Houghton Pond in Milton saw a white Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the fire lane with its engine running at 11 a.m. and found a child in a car seat in the front passenger seat, police said.

When the trooper opened the door, he felt heat coming from the heater set on high inside the driver’s side compartment and the child started to cry.

The baby was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital for observation.

The child’s mother, a 24-year-old from Boston, had allegedly left the 1-year-old in the truck for 25 minutes while she was setting up for the child’s birthday party.

The mother was issued a summons for reckless endangerment to a child and will appear in Quincy District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)