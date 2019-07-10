DIXON, Ill. (WHDH) — An Illinois mother is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly had her two juvenile daughters ride inside an empty pool on top of her car so it wouldn’t blow away on Tuesday.

Dixon, Ill. police officers responding to a complaint from a concerned citizen on Peoria Avenue Bridge around 3 p.m. found a white Audi Q5 traveling westbound on Route 2 with a blue inflatable pool on the roof and two kids inside.

The officers pulled over the car on River Lane and spoke with the driver, 49-year-old Jennifer A. Janus Yeager.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Yeager drove into Dixon to inflate the pool at a friend’s house and had her two daughters ride inside the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home, according to police.

Yeager was placed under arrest for two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)