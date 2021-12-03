(WHDH) — Police arrested a mother and her girlfriend nearly a year after a 9-year-old girl’s remains were found in a duffle bag hidden in a forest in Oregon, authorities said.

Shawna Browning, 29, and Lauren Harrison, 34, were taken into custody in Detroit on Tuesday on a warrant charging them both with aggravated murder in connection with the death of Browning’s daughter, Haley Mae Coblentz, according to the Ore. State Police.

Coblentz’s body was found concealed inside a duffle bag by a person walking in the forest by the H.B. Van Duzer Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County, Ore. on Dec. 10, 2020, state police said.

DNA from the remains led to the identification of Haley on Oct. 4, 2021, state police added.

Investigators learned that Haley had been born in Colorado but was living in multiple places in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest since 2015 with her biological mother, Browning, and her mother’s girlfriend, Harrison, state police continued.

She was allegedly not reported as a missing person at the time of her death.

