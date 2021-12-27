(WHDH) — A man is facing a child molestation charge after the 12-year-old victim’s mother allegedly arranged for her daughter to meet with him after sending him explicit photos of the young girl.

Gwinnett police announced Thursday the arrests of Adrienne Klein, 43, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Gesart Hoxha, 20, of Buford, Georgia in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

The police department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation into Klein and Hoxha on Sept. 7 and reportedly learned that the pair had facilitated the transportation of Klein’s 12-year-old daughter across state lines from Texas to Gwinnett.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Hoxha’s house and discovered large sums of cash and explicit photos of the victim, police said.

Hoxha and the minor allegedly exchanged several messages online including the explicit photos.

Klein and Hoxha had purchased a flight for the child and provided money for a hotel stay, police added.

Klein is facing charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and second-degree cruelty to children.

Hoxha is facing charges of child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and employ/use minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium.

He is also facing an indecency with a child by sexual contact charge in Arlington, Texas in connection with this case.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)