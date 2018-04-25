PLYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a mother stabbed her 12-year-old son in the neck in Plymouth Wednesday before apparently turning the knife on herself, officials said.

The stabbing happened at 420 Little Sandy Pond Road, Plymouth police said. While officers were responding to the house, the department received another call around 7 a.m. from a little boy, who said he had been stabbed, according to Police Chief Michael E. Botieri. When they arrived at the scene, police said the officers found the 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in a rear bedroom.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital with a superficial wound to his neck. He’s expected to be OK.

The 43-year-old mother was later found in a bathtub suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to her chest and neck, police said.

“The officers located the mother in a locked bathroom. The officers needed to force entry into that bathroom, where they located the mother submerged in a tub of water suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck and chest area,” Botieri said.

The woman’s name has not been released. She will face multiple charges.

Plymouth Police Chief reports a 43 year old mom stabbed her 12 year son and then stabbed herself in the throat. Police have seized a few different knives. pic.twitter.com/58bqi75i7y — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) April 25, 2018

And here’s the chief talking about officers locating the mother who allegedly cut her own son with a knife in the throat area and turned the knife on her self @7News pic.twitter.com/tz9c2IMj3Z — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 25, 2018

