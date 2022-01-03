SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WHDH) — Police are searching for a mother who allegedly abandoned her toddler inside a minivan before running away from officers in Santa Rosa, California early Friday morning.

An officer responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle playing loud music in the area of Madrus Rose Street and Winterhaven Avenue around 1:20 a.m. found a white minivan parked along the curb with Melissa Doyle, 34, of Santa Rosa, in the driver’s seat, according to Santa Rosa police.

She initially appeared to be sleeping and ultimately refused to comply and roll down her window, police said.

The officer saw a small child strapped into a rear car seat inside the minivan, police added.

Doyle allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and quickly started her vehicle before speeding away.

The officer ran back to her cruiser and began searching for the minivan, which had reportedly driven away quickly through several residential streets.

Additional officers responded to the area and about 10 minutes later, they located the minivan parked several blocks away in the area of Summercreek Drive.

Doyle had fled on foot in an unknown direction and abandoned her 18-month-old child in the vehicle, still strapped inside the rear car seat, police said.

Officers gained entry into the vehicle and took custody of the infant, who police say was “very cold, crying, and had no warm clothing on.”

Medical personnel transported the infant to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Upon being medically cleared, the infant was released into the care of an immediate family member.

Doyle was positively identified as the driver of the minivan and the mother of the child through an investigation, police said.

There was reportedly evidence of alcohol consumption located inside the vehicle, including an opened vodka bottle in the center console.

Doyle is wanted for child endangerment and evading arrest.

Anyone with information leading to her arrest is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.

