Police: Mother was driving more than 120 mph before crash that killed 1-year-old son

(WHDH) — A 23-year-old mother accused of driving under the influence was speeding at more than 120 mph prior to a violent crash that claimed the life of her 1-year-old son, authorities said.

Lauren Prescia, of Las Vegas, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including suspicion of DUI causing death, reckless driving resulting in death and allowing child abuse or neglect in connection with a crash on Sunday night, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards around 7:20 p.m. determined Prescia was driving 121 mph with her son, Royce James, in a car seat in the back of her Nissan Sentra, Las Vegas police said.

Prescia then struck a vehicle that was making a right turn and veered off the road, fatally ejecting her son. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby’s father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, had been driving in the area at the time of the crash and told police that Prescia wanted to “beat him home” to do a custody exchange, according to the Review-Journal.

A judge reportedly deemed Prescia a “danger to the community.”

She is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records indicate.

