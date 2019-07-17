Police: Motorcycle operator killed in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — Police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say the motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail in the area of Brown Avenue and Airport Road, killing the operator late Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation and police are seeking any witnesses.

A reconstruction team is trying to determine the sequence of events.

