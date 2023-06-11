HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing while fleeing a traffic stop in Hyannis on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

An officer who tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation on Route 28 near Garden Lane in Hyannis around 1:45 p.m. said the rider fled north onto Bearse’s Way, where they crashed into a vehicle near Enterprise Road, according to police.

The rider was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)