Police: Motorcyclist drives 100 mph in 10 mph zone after fleeing attempted traffic stop

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wareham say a motorcyclist drove 90 mph over the posted limit Sunday in an attempt to flee from an officer who tried to pull him over.

An officer on patrol in the area of Depot Street and Cranberry Highway spotted a motorcyclist who failed to stop at a red light and attempted to make a stop, however, the driver sped off, according to the Wareham Police Department.

As the motorcyclist took off down Maple Springs Road, police say he topped 100 mph in a 10 mph zone. The officer backed off the pursuit due to dangerous speeds but continued down the road.

Brandon Brower, 31, of Springfield, was arrested a short time later when his motorcycle apparently broke down, according to police.

He is charged with charged with a slew of offenses including, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, operating with a suspended license, marked lanes violation, speeding, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and fail to stop at a traffic signal.

Brower was slated to be arraigned Monday morning in Wareham District Court.

