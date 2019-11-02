Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that left the motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries in Chelsea Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Eastern Avenue Saturday afternoon found a car and motorcycle had collided, police said. The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg and was taken to Mass General Hospital, according to police.

The driver did not have a license and remained on scene, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

