WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist caught speed and driving through a red light crashed in Westboro on Thursday night, police said.

An officer observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 9 near Lyman Street around 9:15 p.m. before it went through a red light and struck the rear of an SUV, according to Westborough police.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

