Police: Motorcyclist killed in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon in Manchester along Interstate 293. Responding police discovered the motorcycle at rest on a guardrail.

Police say first responders performed CPR on the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The victim identified as 63-year-old Paul Mondoux of Merrimack, New Hampshire

Several northbound lanes were closed for three hours. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

