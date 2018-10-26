Police: Motorcyclist sped through traffic at speeds in excess of 100 mph, taunted Middleborough officers

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough man is facing a slew of charges after police say he sped through traffic at speeds in excess of 100 mph on multiple occasions while taunting officers and kicking town-owned vehicles in the process.

Corey Fisher, 21, was arrested Friday on charges including operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer and operating a motorcycle with a suspended license after he was identified as the suspect of an investigation that began in August, according to the Middleborough Police Department.

Since August, police say investigators had been working to track down a motorcycle rider who was riding recklessly and dangerously on Route 28, passing vehicles on both sides of the road, going more than 100 mph, taunting police officers and stopping to kick town-owned vehicles.

Due to safety reasons and department policy, officers did not engage in pursuits with the rider, according to police.

Police determined that Fisher was the culprit after he allegedly sped by two marked state police cruisers before passing a Middleborough officer who was conducting a separate motor vehicle stop on South Main Street.

Police say investigators later obtained and executed an arrest warrant at his home on France Street and placed him in custody without incident as he parked his Suzuki 1000 motorcycle in the driveway.

“We confidently believe that this is the individual that has been riding dangerously down Route 28 for the past two months,” Police Chief Joseph Perkins said. “We have been actively investigating these incidents and do not take them lightly.”

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)