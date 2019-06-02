Police: Motorcyclist ‘very lucky’ to be alive after Wrentham crash

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police say a motorcyclist is “very lucky” to have suffered only non-life-threatening injuries in a violent crash on I-495 on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, police say the motorcyclist, who lost control and slammed into a rocky ledge, was “lucky to be alive at all, nevermind escaping with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was up and talking when we arrived.”

No additional information was immediately available.

