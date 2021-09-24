CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - The driver of a dump truck avoided hitting a stopped car by driving off the roadway and into a ditch in Claremont, New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The car had stopped on River Road in preparation for taking a left-hand turn when the dump truck driver, which was not able to stop in time, drove their vehicle off to the right side of the street, striking several trees before coming to a rest in a ditch, according to N.H. state police.

The dump truck had been loaded with fill, which crews used an excavator to remove.

The vehicle was then uprighted and removed from the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

