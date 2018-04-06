Police: Motorist found with needle in her arm almost hit officer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire woman found passed out in a vehicle with a needle in her arm drove away Friday when a cop woke her up, police said.

A police officer checking the condition of a motorist in a parked vehicle on Montcalm Street about 8 a.m. said he tried to wake her up when he noticed a needle stuck in her arm. But after rousing the woman, the officer said he had to jump out of the way when she suddenly stepped on the gas and sped away.

When cops tracked down the car in the parking lot of a Merrimack hotel, they arrested the driver, Angela Tremblay, 32, on charges including aggravated operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest.

