Police: Motorist who drove on Quincy sidewalk to pass truck told officer to stop overreacting

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist who drove up on a sidewalk in Quincy to pass a delivery truck on Wednesday morning told a police officer to stop overreacting to the situation, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Zef Cicchetti & Raw Bar at 1472 Hancock St. found a Toyota SUV driving on the sidewalk outside of the restaurant, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police say the driver told the officer that they went up on the sidewalk to get around a delivery truck that was blocking the travel lane.

When asked by the officer if they thought the move was legal, the motorist allegedly said, “You’re making a bigger deal out of this than necessary.”

The driver’s name was not released. It’s not clear if charges were filed.

No injuries were reported.

The delivery truck was blocking the travel lane, so you thought it would be ok to go up on the sidewalk to get around?? The driver’s response: You’re making a bigger deal out of this than necessary 😳#YouCantMakeThisUp #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/XPJtoeIlON — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) April 3, 2019

