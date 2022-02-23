WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist accused of fatally striking a man in a wheelchair in Worcester allegedly told investigators that he drove away from the scene because he thought he hit a shopping cart.

Police say the driver of a Ford pickup truck struck 52-year-old Edward Geddis on Boylston Street just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 18 and then left him to die.

Geddis, a homeless Air Force veteran and stroke survivor, was given CPR at the scene but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Matt Khafaja, whose family owns an area gas station, says their surveillance cameras captured video of the crash.

“We did have some footage that helped them out,” Khafaja. “They were just trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together so they looked at it.”

The video showed truck lights traveling down Boylston Street as well as a blinking light that police say was on Geddis’ wheelchair. The driver then got out of the truck and remained at the scene for 74 seconds before taking off, according to a police report.

When the suspected hit-and-run driver was asked about the incident, he allegedly said that he was “involved in a minor accident in Worcester, in which he struck a shopping cart in the roadway.

The suspect is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Geddis enjoyed building computers and taking day trips, his obituary stated.

His funeral will be private.

