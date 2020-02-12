Police: Multi-day water search for missing Gloucester woman turns up no evidence

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - An extensive two-day water search off the coast of Gloucester for a woman who has been missing since Super Bowl Sunday turned up no evidence, officials said.

A dive team had been scouring parts of the Gloucester coastline for evidence related to the disappearance of 59-year-old Abbie Flynn but crews did not locate anything in connection with her sudden disappearance, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Crews searched areas where Flynn was known to walk, including Brace Cove, Niles Beach, and the waters off Dog Bar breakwater, police said. Troopers used sonar devices that utilize sound waves to detect underwater objects or anomalies.

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, Flynn told her son that she might go for a walk before hosting a Super Bowl party at 6 p.m., according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward G. Conley.

When two of her guests arrived for the party, they noticed that Flynn wasn’t home and they contacted the Gloucester Police Department. Conley said there was evidence that showed she had been at home and had prepared for the party.

Flynn is described as a white, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Police say they will resume their water search if investigators develop new information.