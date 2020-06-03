Police: Multiple arrests, fireworks set off, bottles thrown in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — At least 10 people were arrested in New Hampshire’s largest city after a crowd gathered on a main street and some people set off fireworks and threw bottles and other items at police vehicles, authorities said.

Police in Manchester shut down off-ramps in both directions from Interstate 293 at South Willow Street as they worked to control the crowd late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Shortly before midnight, the police posted on Facebook that “multiple arrests” were made as protesters “scream at officers and call names. ”

Earlier Tuesday night, police said hundreds of people came to Manchester’s Stark Park for a peaceful demonstration and candlelight vigil in memory of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

