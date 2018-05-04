Police: Multiple arrests made after SWAT standoff in New Hampshire

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) — Multiple people were arrested Friday morning following a SWAT standoff in Somersworth, New Hampshire, police said.

Police urged the public to stay away from the Green Street area as a tactical operation and drug task force team converged on a home.

The total number of arrests made is unclear, but police said several charges have been filed.

Potential threats have been since been contained and the public is not in danger.

Police did not comment on the exact nature of the operation.

No additional details were immediately available.

