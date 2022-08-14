WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

According to State Police, five people were placed under arrest.

The incident is under investigation.

There is no other information immediately available.

