Police: Multiple people attacked by fox in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Middleborough are investigating after two women reported being bitten by a fox late Sunday night and Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at the Kampgrounds of America on Plymouth Street about 7 a.m. found a woman who had been bitten by a fox, according to Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and Middleborough Animal Control Officer was notified.

On Sunday, officers responding to Muttock Lane about 9:45 p.m. found a woman who had been bitten on both legs. She was taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s daughter had to hit the fox on the head with a shovel in order to get it to stop biting her mother, police said. The fox then ran off into the woods.

Muttock Lane is less than a half-mile away from the KOA campground. Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by a single animal, according to officials.

“We are asking residents to please be on the lookout for any foxes,” Perkins said. “Foxes generally will not approach humans. But, if you see a fox please stay away from it and call Animal Control.”

Animal control and police are searching for the fox.

