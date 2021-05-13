Police: Multiple people shot in Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Rhode Island’s capital, police there said.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin told The Providence Journal that police were at the scene of a shooting where multiple people were hit by gunfire.

Reached by phone, police told The Associated Press that the investigation was ongoing and no information about the number of people wounded could be released.

Lapatin told the newspaper that the shooting was in the Washington Park section of the city, but didn’t provide further details. The neighborhood is located in southeastern Providence.

Witnesses at the scene said multiple shots were fired outside a home. Evidence markers showing where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground could be seen in the distance. Police sealed off the area.

