Police: Multiple people stabbed at home in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple people were stabbed at home in Acton late Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Haynes Court shortly before midnight found multiple people suffering from stab wounds, according to a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

There were no details immediately available on the condition of the victims.

State police detectives, crime scene personnel and a forensic chemist were called to the scene.

The road has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)