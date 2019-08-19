Police: Mummified remains, strange altar found in child sex assault suspect’s home

(WHDH) — A 53-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child was arrested last week after investigators found mummified human remains and a strange altar in his home, officials said.

Frank Williams, of Newark, New Jersey, is facing charges including aggravated assault on a child younger than 13, endangering the welfare of a child for the production of items depicting the sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault upon a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 15, luring, and desecration of human remains, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers investigating a report that a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted by Williams over a “period of several months” executed a search warrant on Thursday and found mummified human remains in a bin in his closet and an altar “to an unknown deity” in his bedroom, a news release indicated.

The identity of the remains was not released

An investigation is ongoing.

