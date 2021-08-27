(WHDH) — Officers arrested a murder suspect who returned to the crime scene to retrieve his cellphone in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Capitol and Clifton streets around 1:30 a.m. found a victim had been fatally shot in the face, Jackson police told WAPT.

Detectives had been examining a cellphone found at the scene when Tyrunte Spann, 23, returned to recover it, police added.

He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed and later arrested on a murder charge.

