(WHDH) — Officers arrested a murder suspect who returned to the crime scene to retrieve his cellphone in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Capitol and Clifton streets around 1:30 a.m. found a victim had been fatally shot in the face, Jackson police told WAPT.

Detectives had been examining a cellphone found at the scene when Tyrunte Spann, 23, returned to recover it, police added.

He was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed and later arrested on a murder charge.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox