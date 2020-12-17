Police: Murder suspect found in bed with bodies of wife, 2 children

(WHDH) — A man accused of murdering his wife and two young children was recently found laying in bed next to their bodies, officials said.

Bryan Richardson, 27, of Copperas Cove, Texas, has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his wife, Kiera Michelle Ware, and his two kids, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Officers responding to a welfare check at Richardson’s Fairbanks Street home on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. found Richardson covered in blood and in bed next to his dead wife and children, KWTX-TV-reported.

When asked what happened to his family, Richardson told police that he didn’t know, a criminal complaint obtained by the news outlet indicated.

Police also found a blood-covered kitchen knife, an empty six pack of beer, and an empty bottle of prescription antidepressants, according to the complaint.

Richardson has since been ordered held on $2.25 million bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

