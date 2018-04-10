Police: N.H. woman allowed child to smoke weed, drink alcohol

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she allowed a 13-year-old to drink alcohol, smoke tobacco and marijuana, and failed to report that the child may have been the victim of felonious sexual assault.

Angela Heino, 40, of Claremont, was arrested April 6 following a four-month investigation, Claremont police said. She is facing charges including endangering the welfare of a minor and failing to report a crime.

The criminal complaints allege Heino allowed the child to drink alcohol, smoke tobacco and marijuana, and that she didn’t call the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families despite having “reason to believe that the child was the victim of felonious sexual assault,” police said.

Heino was released on $3,000 personal recognizance bail pending her arraignment May 21.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective Colby D. Casey at (603)542-7010 or e-mail ccasey@claremontnh.com.

