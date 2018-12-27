Police nab 2 Lawrence men accused of shoplifting $41K worth of items

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence men accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from several retail stores during a lengthy shoplifting spree were arrested Wednesday in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said.

A detail officer working at the Mall at Rockingham Park on Wednesday recognized a man that had an active felony warrant charging him with 21 counts of theft, according to the Salem Police Department.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jeyson Luis Perez, was quickly taken into custody. A second suspect, 49-year-old Hector W. Arroyo, fled on foot, prompting the officer to give chase and use his Taser, officials said.

Perez and Arroyo were taken to police headquarters and jailed on a slew of charges.

The arrests were the result of a monthslong investigation, during which time police received numerous theft reports from Macy’s, Microsoft, and several additional retail stores in town, according to police. The total amount of reported thefts connected to Perez and Arroyo is said to be about $41,000.

During nearly every theft, police said the men were seen on security footage removing items from each store. The men reportedly wore similar clothing in many of the thefts and were “readily recognizable.”

Police added that it was difficult to identify the men because most of the thefts lasted only seconds and that they would be gone before officers were notified.

Perez is charged with 10 counts of willful concealment and 11 counts of organized retail crime. Arroyo is charged with 10 counts of willful concealment 11 counts of organized retail crime, and resisting arrest.

They were slated to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

