Police nab 4 accused of stealing power tools following chase

LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Pittsfield men and a man and woman from Springfield are facing charges after allegedly stealing power tools from a hardware store and leading police on a brief chase Wednesday.

Troopers responding to reports of a theft at an Enfield hardware store around 10:30 a.m. found a vehicle matching the description of the one linked to the alleged crime driving on Route 1 in Longmeadow, according to state police.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but were led on a brief chase before the four occupants pulled over and were detained without incident.

They were later identified as Matthew Marauszwki, 28, and Brian Signor, 30, both of Pittsfield, and Luisa Alvarez, 37, and Jorge Carrasquillo, 36, both of Springfield.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded multiple power tools sealed in their original packaging and drug paraphernalia.

Signor, Marauszwki, Alvarez and Carrasquillo are facing a charge for receiving stolen property over $1,2000.

Alvarez is additionally charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and a marked lanes violation.

Signor is additionally charged with possession he is also wanted on an outstanding warrant for improper use of a credit card, receiving a stolen credit card, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

All four were due in court later in the day.

