Police nab armed robbery suspect accused of firing gun inside Watertown hair salon

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police have arrested an armed robbery suspect accused of firing a gun inside of a hair salon on Wednesday.

Joseph Boyda, 44, of Worcester, was slated to be arraigned Friday in Waltham District Court on a charge of armed robbery while masked, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Behind the Hair at 389 Main St. learned a man wearing a black ski mask had walked into the business around 7 p.m., fired a single shot in the air, and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Police later recovered a shell casing left behind at the salon and determined that it was blank.

No one was injured during the incident.

