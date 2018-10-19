Police nab Boston man accused of opening fire in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of opening fire in Roxbury early Friday morning is facing weapons charges, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 42 Brook Ave. about 3:03 a.m. found evidence of an incident in the area, according to Boston police.

As they were searching the area, police say they noticed a man peaking out of the second-floor window of a house witnesses said the suspect ran into.

After determining that the man, who was found under a bed, didn’t live in the house, Carlos Barros, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Police say a loaded gun was found discarded in a closet inside the house.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)