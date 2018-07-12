Police nab Dover, NH bank robbery suspect

James Aubin, 45, of Rochester, New Hampshire. Courtesy Dover New Hampshire Police Department.

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a Bank of New Hampshire in Dover Thursday is facing robbery charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at the Bank of New Hampshire on Central Avenue about 2:17 p.m. spoke with employees who said a man had just entered the bank, demanded cash, and fled in a silver four-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of money, Dover Police Chief William Breault said.

After surveillance images of the suspect were broadcast on the news, police say they received a tip identifying the man as James Aubin, 45, of Rochester, New Hampshire.

Aubin was arrested about 6 p.m. on a charge of robbery.

He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail at the Strafford County House of Correction pending his arraignment Friday in Strafford County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

