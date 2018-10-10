Police nab downtown Lowell shooting suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man accused of shooting someone in downtown Lowell Sunday was arrested overnight and is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Members of the Lowell Police Warrant Unit and the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located and arrested Dwayne Johnson 26, in Lawrence at about 11:50 p.m. in connection with a non-fatal shooting at the intersection of Middle and Palmer streets, according to Lowell police.

Officers responding to a report of a man shot about 2:19 a.m. found a 24-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston with serious injuries.

Johnson is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

