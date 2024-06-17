BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month outside of a bank in East Boston, officials said.

Officers on Saturday arrested Timothy Deconinck, of Malden, on a warrant issued out of East Boston District court in connection with the robbery of $240,000 on June 7 at 230 Meridian St. in East Boston.

His arrest came after officers responded to a radio call for a report of a breaking and entering in progress inside of 212 Waldemar Ave, after a 911 caller reported two males using power tools to enter an apartment.

When Officers arrived, they arrested Deconinck after locating him with a drill, drill bits, and other tools. William Cataldo, 59, of Saugus, was also arrested son after.

Deconinck is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of unarmed robbery of a person over 65 (subsequent offense), carjacking, and impersonating a police officer. He was additionally charged with possession of burglarious tools, attempt to commit a crime (breaking & entering), defacing property, assault & battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Cataldo is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of possession of burglarious tools, attempt to commit a crime (breaking & entering), defacing property, and resisting arrest.

