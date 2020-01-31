Police nab East Bridgewater man accused of hitting a Brockton police cruiser, fleeing the scene

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man has been placed under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving an unmarked Brockton police cruiser.

State police troopers patroling Interstate 93 in Dorchester observed Matthew Luddy, 37, driving southbound a black 2008 Chevy Impala that was wanted in connection to the crash that occured earlier in the day, according to a police spokesperson.

Luddy allegedly failed to stop for the troopers on the expressway but ended up crashing seconds later.

One of the responding cruisers made contact with the Impala after the crash and a bystander’s vehicle was also swept up into the fray — though it only sustained minor damage.

No one was injured.

It is unclear exactly what charges Luddy will face.

He was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants according to police.

