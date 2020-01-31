Police nab East Bridgewater man accused of hitting a police cruiser in Brockton and fleeing the scene

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man and his passenger have been placed under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving an unmarked Brockton police cruiser.

State police troopers patroling Interstate 93 in Dorchester observed Matthew Luddy, 37, driving southbound a black 2008 Chevy Impala that was wanted in connection to the crash, according to a police spokesperson.

Luddy allegedly failed to stop for the troopers but ended up crashing seconds later.

One of the responding cruisers made contact with the Impala after the crash and a bystander’s vehicle was also swept up into the fray — though it only sustained minor damage.

No one was injured.

It is unclear exactly what charges Luddy will face or on what grounds the passenger was taken into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)