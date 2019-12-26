Police nab group caught on camera stealing expensive winter coat in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers police have taken a group of accused thieves into custody after they were caught on camera trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of Canada Goose jackets.

The brazen theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. inside Giblees’ menswear store Thursday.

Surveillance cameras show the group walking in, snatching the jackets and making a run for the door.

They allegedly tried to take more than a dozen coats totaling about $16,000.

The thieves were confronted at the front door by several employees who grabbed a majority of the jackets back.

Only one jacket was taken from the store and the group was eventually taken into custody in Lynn.

Alan Gilbeley, the owner of the store, said he recently upgraded the security system following a rash of recent thefts.

“They were not being discreet. They were not trying to hide what they were doing. They were coming in to grab the Canada Goose coats and run out the door with them,” Gilbeley said. “It’s happening in many department stores and they just get away with it. They run out and it’s not your typical staff that jumps in front of them and tries to prevent them from stealing.”

Gilbeley said one of his staff members was injured during the altercation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)