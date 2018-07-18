Police nab Haverhill home invasion suspect

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing multiple charges following a home invasion in Haverhill, police say.

Officers responded to 335 Washington St. about 11:57 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a home invasion involving a firearm, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Haverhill Police Department.

Andrew Balthazar, 30, of Randolph was arrested later in the day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

