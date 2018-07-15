Police nab home invasion suspect after foot chase in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) – A Brockton man is facing breaking and entering and weapons charges after police say he was caught fleeing a Canton home invasion Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of several men trying to get into a house on Rockland Street about 11:30 p.m. found three people fleeing the home and running toward an awaiting Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to a press release issued by Canton police Saturday morning.

While they were pursuing the vehicle, police say Deronde Bethea, 26, of Brockton, jumped out of the car on Mill Street and attempted to discard a gun, which was later recovered.

After a brief foot chase, Bethea was placed under arrest.

The pickup truck was later found crashed and abandoned on Mill Street.

Police expect to arrest two, possibly three more suspects shortly.

Approximately $2,000 cash and a small safe were reported stolen in the home invasion.

The owners of the home say they are shaken by the incident and that they spent the day cleaning up the mess left behind.

