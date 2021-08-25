HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull man is facing criminal charges after police say he robbed a Rockland Trust Bank on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery around 3:30 p.m. at 264 Nantasket Ave, learned that a suspect had just passed a teller a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the police department.

About 15 minutes later, officers located Perry Hamilton and arrested him following a brief foot pursuit on charges of unarmed robbery and larceny.

