Police nab man accused of stealing pizza delivery driver’s car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police arrested a Weymouth man early Sunday morning after he allegedly stole a pizza delivery driver’s car in Boston.

A trooper driving on Massachusetts Avenue was flagged down just after 2 a.m. by a man who said his car had just been stolen while he was delivering a pizza nearby, according to state police.

When the vehicle was located minutes later on the corner of Mass. Ave. and Shirley Street, the trooper arrested Diarmuid Reany, 27, on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

